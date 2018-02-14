Entertainment

Adam Rippon's Hilarious Tweets Deserve All the Gold Medals

Published On 02/14/2018
Getty Images/AFP/MLADEN ANTONOV/Contributor
Adam Rippon is a funny guy. That much is clear to anyone who's caught wind of the highly quotable interviews the charismatic figure skating star's been giving in PyeongChang. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 28-year old openly gay first-time Olympian's social media presence is a joy to follow.

Specifically, his Twitter feed radiates with the signature sassy persona that has charmed the masses in the few short days since he made his Olympic debut, helping Team USA nab a bronze medal. But just in case you need any more convincing why he's worth following, here's just a taste the hilarious Tweets you can expect from him.

He engages with fans

He embraces his surroundings

He's quick to squash vicious rumors

He understands the importance of putting yourself first

He appreciates good grooming habits

He's not afraid to put in the work

He's not afraid to remind people what really matters

He has a good relationship with his mother

He has no time for haters

He's interested in outer space

He's full of hidden talents

