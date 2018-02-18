Entertainment

Adam Rippon Is Officially an NBC Correspondent for the Rest of the Winter Olympics

In just a short time, Adam Rippon became the first openly gay American to qualify for the Winter Olympics, became arguably the most beloved Olympian in the world, and helped win a bronze medal for Team USA at PyeongChang. To top off this incredible run, it was just announced that Rippon will be serving as an NBC correspondent for the remainder of the 2018 Olympic Games.

NBC spokesman Greg Hughes told USA Today that the 28-year-old figure skater will be appearing on "a variety of platforms, including television, digital and social media."

Rippon is a natural fit for the role considering his first-hand experience with the Winter Games and his remarkable ability to toss off iconic quotes. For instance, when he was asked back in December what it's like to be a gay athlete, he responded: “It’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eyebrows.” Quotes like that, plus his unique take on the quality and location of Olympic condoms and his devotion to making Reese Witherspoon proud, leave no doubt that he's going to be as much a natural at this as he is at figure skating.

His new position could prove slightly controversial, however, as back in early January Rippon made headlines for publicly criticizing the decision to have Vice President Mike Pence lead the US delegation to the games. Thus far, though, the response has been pretty much ecstatic. 

Winning an Olympic bronze medal, becoming the world's new favorite athlete, and landing a gig as an NBC commentator isn't half bad for someone who got into figure skating relatively late.

