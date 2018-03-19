We Put Adam Rippon's Eyebrow Expertise to the Test in a Game of 'Name That Brow!'

Adam Rippon has carried multiple titles since the PyeongChang Games -- the first openly gay American man to compete at the Olympics, Olympic bronze medalist, and America's sweetheart, to name a few. But the 28-year-old is also considered as somewhat of an eyebrow expert, largely thanks to his own perfectly manicured pair. People are still tweeting about his eyebrows to this day.
With that said, we decided to put the famed figure skater's expertise to the test with an objectively difficult guessing game called "Name That Brow!" during a recent visit to the Thrillist office. Here's the object of the game: correctly identify a series of celebrities after seeing tightly cropped images of their eyebrows, and nothing but their eyebrows. Watch as Thrillist Senior Staff Writer and host of the game Joe McGauley sits down with Rippon for the hilarious challenge. It does not go well. Dare we say he takes a brow-beating.
"You don't realize that everyone's eyebrows look exactly the same until you just see them, you know?" Rippon says, after incorrectly guessing Mario Lopez when shown a photo of Drake's distinctive eyebrows.
But Rippon, ever a good sport, does not give up. The guessing game continues: disembodied eyebrows are presented, Jonas Brothers jokes are made, and screw top wine is sipped straight from the bottle. Check out the full video (shown above) to see how he does in the end.
