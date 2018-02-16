Adam Rippon Is Always the Most Fun and He Knows It

Figure skater and undisputed eyebrow-grooming god Adam Rippon took to the ice in at the PyeongChang Games once again on Thursday night, delivering his much-anticipated short program in the men's individual competition. He pulled off another hypnotic and near-perfect performance, packed with the sassy flair we've come to expect from the outspoken, openly gay 28-year old.
And while his scores landed him in seventh place going into the free skate on Friday (United States time), Rippon turned in a medal-worthy performance in interviews before and after the event. Then again, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the superstar skater is essentially a human quote machine.
Make This Apple Brandy Elderflower Sparkler for Your Next Fancy Party
Speaking to NBC's Andrea Joyce, Rippon gushed about what a great time he's been having at the Winter Games, describing his excitement level as "like a Meryl Streep" on a scale of Reese Witherspoon to Elmo.
He also described what it's like to have found success at the relatively old age (for figure skating) of 28.
“I can’t explain witchcraft," he said. "I just feel like I’m coming into my own. I’m confident in who I am and what I’m doing. I’m just having a great time."
Rippon acknowledged that he's not a medal favorite in the individual event, but wants everyone to know that he shines for a different reason. "I might not be the best, but I'm the most fun," he told Joyce with his charming abundance of self-confidence.
Rippon nabbed a bronze medal in the team event on Sunday (US time), and still has one more competition -- the men's individual free skate on Friday night (Saturday morning South Korea-time) -- which means we'll have one more opportunity to watch him skate at the PyeongChang Games. More importantly, though, it means there will be another chance to catch him giving some memorable post-event interviews.
And even though his time to shine and at PyeongChang is almost up, we have a sneaking suspicion we'll be seeing a whole lot more Adam Rippon in the coming months and beyond.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.