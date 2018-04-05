Adam Rippon Is Officially Joining 'Dancing With the Stars'

Following Adam Rippon's incredibly memorable medal-worthy performances and subsequent media tour during the 2018 Winter Olympics, there's been rampant speculation about what the openly gay figure skater might do next. And now we know, because it was just announced that America's newly minted sweetheart will be competing on the next season of Dancing With the Stars.
Prepare for a fresh barrage of hilarious quotes.
This Fluffy Blanket Can Be Turned Into A... Giant Sweatshirt
The 28-year-old Olympian will be joining Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, the first all-athlete edition of the wildly popular reality competition series now in its 26th season, per a report in US Weekly. He'll be competing alongside fellow Team USA member Jamie Anderson, who won a gold medal in women's snowboard slopestyle at PyeongChang. Also joining this season will be disgraced former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, who landed back in the spotlight last year with the release of I, Tonya, the Oscar-nominated film about her troubled past.
In an interview with the gossip magazine last month, Rippon was asked about the possibility of competing on the show, and seemed into it. "If the opportunity came about I think it would be fun," he said, while also hinting that he'd have a leg up since he's a figure skater and that "all is fair in love and war."
It's unclear what other athletes will round out this season's roster, but the full cast lineup is scheduled to be revealed on Friday, April 13, on Good Morning America.
h/t US Weekly
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.