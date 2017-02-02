This Nerf Gun Gets an Incredible Modification From Adam Savage

In the video, Savage does one of his One Day Builds to turn a Nerf Longstrike Blaster into something that would get you tackled at airport security. In the Tested video above, he'll show you how to keep track of screws in a project with too many screws (what? it's not sexy, but it's useful), and how to add modifications like a scope, bipod, some thing-y that just looks cool, and a sling.

He also shows how to upgrade the spring to make the toy monstrously more dangerous fun. The Nerf toy definitely has a real feel to it, so if you're going to try this modification, be sure to watch to the end and note that you have to add an orange tip to the end of the toy.