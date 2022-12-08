You Can Drive Around in the Addams Family Hearse From 'Wednesday'

Courtesy of Turo

Wednesday, Netflix's new show about the morbid daughter of the Addams Family, is the streaming platform's most-watched debut for an English-language series. It has even surpassed Stranger Things, according to data shared by the streamer. The newly-beloved show is the centerpiece of a new promotion from car-share company Turo. It is offering the family's famous hearse to drivers in Los Angeles. You can book the 1950 Cadillac hearse for just $13 a day. (That is a reference to Wednesday's Friday the 13th birthday.)

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Courtesy of Turo

The hearse will be available to rent through December 19. So, you will not be able to freak out your extended family on Christmas, but you can rent it for your company's holiday party or that ugly Christmas sweater party where you are hoping to make a splash. The hearse is a one-of-a-kind ride designed by the West Coast Customs body shop, according to Turo. Unfortunately for anyone outside of LA, the car is not available to rent anywhere else. Though, if Wednesday wanted to go for a spin in the hearse, she would just fly to LA and then drive it back home.