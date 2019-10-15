You Can Celebrate Halloween in the Addams Family Mansion

It's creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky. It's altogether ooky. It's the Addams Family Mansion, and you can stay in it.
Booking.com is celebrating the release of the new animated Addams Family film with a Halloween pop-up. You can rent the 3,700-square-foot Addams Family home, sans marlin with a leg in its mouth, on one of four nights at the end of October. The creepy Brooklyn townhouse will cost you $101.10 for a one-night stay.
The Addams experience will be available to book on October 28 at noon EST. You'll need Thing-quick fingers to get it, however. There are only four one-night rentals available for a group of up to four, with stays available starting October 29 and running through November 1.
"Decorated in true Addams Family fashion, there are vases of just rose stems, and yes, Lurch’s famous 'you rang' bell," according to the Booking.com description. "The experience comes complete with spooky snacks, a screening of the feature film, branded amenities, and more."
Now, is it a perfect duplication of the home? Probably not. There isn't a version of the family that lived with Booking.com "branded amenities." However, you can see Gomez's rapier, the polar bear rug that's been a fixture since the 60's TV show, general creepiness, and you might even find Cousin Itt in the bathtub drain if you look close enough. You'll also find easter eggs like Wednesday's headless doll and Morticia's beloved carnivorous plants and headless roses. It'd make for a truly gruesome Halloween, but you'll need to start exercising your fingers. Maybe practice some of Lurch's favorite songs on harpsichord to get yourself ready for an enviable Halloween adventure.
