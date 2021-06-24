This Arizona Hotel Offers Private Telescopes & Guided Stargazing

The vast universe above us is nice to look at—even when you don't have a clue what it is you're actually looking at. One hotel, however, is hoping to help you get a better sense of the stars.



The Adero Scottsdale hotel, which just so happens to be located in the Sonoran Desert, known to offer some of the best stargazing opportunities in the country, provides guests with telescopes and guided stargazing tours.



The hotel is located inside a Dark Sky Community, which is a protected area that provides exceptional night skies thanks to a lack of light pollution and a commitment to dark-sky preservation.



The hotel features a variety of stargazing amenities. There's the Stargazing Lawn, where you can sit out and stare up at the sky with your own two eyes, as well as events hosted by the "Star Dudes," the hotel's resident experts on all things Dark Sky. The dudes are available some nights to help guests understand what they're looking at while stargazing, and will provide guests with binoculars and telescopes.