This Arizona Hotel Offers Private Telescopes & Guided Stargazing
You'll be able to look up and actually understand what you're seeing after your trip.
The vast universe above us is nice to look at—even when you don't have a clue what it is you're actually looking at. One hotel, however, is hoping to help you get a better sense of the stars.
The Adero Scottsdale hotel, which just so happens to be located in the Sonoran Desert, known to offer some of the best stargazing opportunities in the country, provides guests with telescopes and guided stargazing tours.
The hotel is located inside a Dark Sky Community, which is a protected area that provides exceptional night skies thanks to a lack of light pollution and a commitment to dark-sky preservation.
The hotel features a variety of stargazing amenities. There's the Stargazing Lawn, where you can sit out and stare up at the sky with your own two eyes, as well as events hosted by the "Star Dudes," the hotel's resident experts on all things Dark Sky. The dudes are available some nights to help guests understand what they're looking at while stargazing, and will provide guests with binoculars and telescopes.
Hotel guests who are looking for a more private viewing experience can request a telescope to be placed in their room, alongside a Night Sky Chart for a more self-guided glimpse into the galaxy above.
Although being located in a Dark Sky Zone means just about everywhere in the hotel is prime stargazing territory, guests who want to get the most out of the area can book Signature Dark Sky Corner Suites. Each suite has a balcony, and is located on the south end of the resort, where the stargazing is the best. There's also the Celestial Suite, which boasts a private wraparound balcony.
You can get a similar experience at the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa in Vero Beach, Florida, where you can book guided stargazing trips from a private nighttime riverboat cruise on Florida's Indian River Lagoon with a local astronomer.