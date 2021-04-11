Customize These New Adidas Running Shoes With Lego Bricks

Life is hard. Hobbies have to compete with work, exercise, eating well, household chores, kids... it never ends. If you adjust your expectations, however, you can kind of convince yourself you're taking care of two items at once right now.

The new version of the Adidas Ultraboost running shoes will bring together your pandemic-induced Lego infatuation with exercise. The company's three-stripe logo has been transformed into customizable stripes made of Lego bricks that you're able to alter however you'd like. They're known as the Ultraboost DNA x Lego Plate shoes.