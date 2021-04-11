Customize These New Adidas Running Shoes With Lego Bricks
Adidas has shoes that you can change every time you go for a run.
Life is hard. Hobbies have to compete with work, exercise, eating well, household chores, kids... it never ends. If you adjust your expectations, however, you can kind of convince yourself you're taking care of two items at once right now.
The new version of the Adidas Ultraboost running shoes will bring together your pandemic-induced Lego infatuation with exercise. The company's three-stripe logo has been transformed into customizable stripes made of Lego bricks that you're able to alter however you'd like. They're known as the Ultraboost DNA x Lego Plate shoes.
The customizable three-stripe logo has a transparent slot on each shoe that will accommodate three 2x2 Lego plates to make each stripe. The $200 shoes come with a handful of bricks in primary colors to personalize. Though, I assume your options aren't constrained by the bricks that come with the shoes. If you have ones in the same size at home in other colors, you can likely use that as well.Additionally, there are a couple of other nods to Lego on the shoes. The top of the toe has a texture like the top of Lego bricks. There are also more subtle nods to the Lego brick texture on the insole and the back of the shoe's interior, which is completely colored Lego yellow.The shoes went on sale on Thursday, April 8 through the Adidas website, if you're looking to flaunt your Lego love while you're running.