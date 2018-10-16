This Beer Train Takes You Through Some of the Nation's Most Beautiful Fall Foliage

This train's combination of booze, music, and beautiful fall foliage makes it hard to ignore the timeless advice of the Quad City DJs. That is, you should come on and ride this train.
The Adirondack Scenic Railroad's Beer & Wine Train takes you on a boozy adventure through the Adirondacks as the leaves change colors. The train starts in Utica, New York and heads north to Remsen Station in Remsen, New Yok before heading back on the nearly three-hour trek through peak leaf peeper territory. And, of course, you can indulge in beer and wine the whole way because it's not just a clever name.
Unlike the Durango Beer Train where brewers are on-board and your drinks are included in the ticket, you'll have to buy drinks on this trip. However, live music and light snacks are complimentary on every Beer & Wine Train trip.
More substantial meals are also available in the café car, where you can order a pulled pork sandwich or mac and cheese. If you're traveling first class, gourmet hors-d'oeuvres will be served at your table. First class only costs $45, which is just $20 more than a coach ticket. Oh, and designated drivers can ride for $10 and receive complimentary snacks and soda.
The Adirondack Scenic Railroad runs the trek four times per year, and the final one of the season will take place on October 26. So, you better get on it unless you want to have to wait until next year for your chance to make a bad Quad City DJs joke on an actual train.
