This is Definitely The Worst Skier In The World

The internet has deemed Solano “the world’s worst skier,” and judging by his inability to actually ski, the characterization is quite apt. But his paltry performance in the qualifying event is not entirely Solano’s fault. According to the BBC, Solano’s debut at the Nordic World Ski Championships was the first time he’s ever skied on snow. That clearly presented a problem, because skis and snow need each other to exist.

Solano trained for the competition on wheels back home in Venezuela. He tried to acclimate to skiing on snow a month before the competition, but authorities in France prevented him from reaching Scandinavia, where he was supposed to train.