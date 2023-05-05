Disney Is Now Offering 'Encanto'-Themed Vacations in Colombia

For those of you who watched Encanto and wanted to be whisked into the ultra lush vegetation of the movie's setting, Adventures by Disney is here to offer you a new travel experience in 2024. A brand new itinerary from the company will include a guided group travel trip through Colombia, and the locations that inspired the movie.

The tour will be family-friendly and feature local guides who will be able to speak about the culture and history of Colombia and how it influenced the film. The tour will take travelers through the capital city, Bogota, the Coffee Region, Cocora Valley, and the coastal city of Cartagena.

"At Adventures by Disney we take families to destinations they want to visit around the globe and make it easy to immerse themselves in new places, cultures and experiences," said Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager of Adventures by Disney, in a statement. "We are excited to include Colombia in our 2024 lineup, as this country has been an inspiration for Disney stories that are loved the world over. I'm proud of our team for thoughtfully crafting an authentic travel experience that celebrates this incredible destination."

You'll learn how coffee beans are grown and harvested, see the town of Salento that inspired the setting for Encanto, attend an arepa-making class, play the national sport of tejo, go on treks and see Colombian wildlife, go snorkeling, and so much more. Travelers who book a trip on the inaugural 2024 Adventures by Disney Colombia journeys will also get a signed lithograph of never-before-released artwork from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Bookings for this trip will open on May 12, 2023, for travel dates in 2024. The trips can be booked at AdventuresbyDisney.com. And if you love it enough while you're there, maybe you could apply for one of the nation's digital nomad visas.