Get a Round-Trip Flight to Europe for $375 in This Airline's Off-Season Sale

Winter isn't the hottest time to travel Europe. But there are plenty of advantages to off-peak travel. Many of the northern countries are gorgeous in the winter. You won't be fighting off hoards of tourists at major attractions. And, as exemplified by a new sale from Aer Lingus, you can get flights on the cheap.
The Irish airline is offering round-trip flights to Ireland for $375 right now. (Technically, the sale is promoting round-trip flights for $399, but we're finding them as low as $374.75.) There are also cheap fares to other locations in Europe like Paris and London, but the bulk of the low-cost tickets are for flights to Dublin and Shannon in Ireland.
The off-peak sale runs through October 3 for travel between November 1 and March 31, 2020. Though, the airline will charge for seat selection and checked bags at the saver fare level, where the low-price tickets are available. Your personal item and carry-on bag are free. Nonetheless, sitting by a stranger and packing light are a small price to pay.
Here are a few of the deals you'll find in the sale. All prices are for round-trip fares and listed in US dollars.
- Boston to Dublin: $399
- Boston to Shannon: $399
- Hartford to Dublin: $399
- New York to Dublin: $399
- New York to Shannon: $399
- Newark to Dublin: $399
- Philadelphia to Dublin: $399
- Washington, DC to Dublin: $459
- Chicago to Dublin: $499
- Minneapolis to Dublin: $499
- New York to Paris: $499
- Newark to Amsterdam: $499
- Philadelphia to Paris: $499
- Boston to London: $539
- Miami to Dublin: $559
- Seattle to Dublin: $579
- San Francisco to Dublin: $599
- Los Angeles to Dublin: $599
- Toronto to Dublin: $559
- Chicago to Amsterdam: $619
- Minneapolis to Paris: $619
The sale comes at an excellent time because there's no better time for a Guinness than the late fall or winter. Plus, it'll taste especially good if you're visiting the brewery and not thinking about work.
