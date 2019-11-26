This Airline's Black Friday Sale Cuts $100-200 Off Every Flight

Black Friday and the start of the holiday season might have you looking frantically for the escape hatch. Sometimes, it'd be nice to just get away from it all. Since this sentiment is pretty widespread, there are a ton of travel deals on Black Friday. Among them is a pretty straightforward deal from the Irish airline Aer Lingus.
The airline's Black FlyDay Sale (get it!?) offers up to $100 off an economy class flight or $200 off a business class flight on transatlantic flights from the US or Canada to Europe. It's not the largest discount you can dig up, but it's simple and applies to every flight purchased from now through 6:59pm ET on December 3.
The deal is only available on reservations made through AerLingus.com for travel from January 1 to March 8, 2020. The available destinations include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Bristol, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Geneva, Glasgow, Hamburg, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome, Zurich, and other cities. In the US, the airline flies out of Boston, Chicago, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC, as well as Toronto in Canada.
With any flight sale, there are terms and conditions that you should take into account. Here, you'll find that all flights run through Dublin. Unless you're headed to the capital, the flight will involve a layover. Though, that can be an advantage if you want to take an overnight there before heading elsewhere. (That is only part of select flights.)
To get the discount, no code is required. During the sale, the discounted price will be displayed in the search.
Even if it's not the crazy steep discount you might see with a budget airline, Aer Lingus is potentially offering the motivation you need to treat yourself to a special trip. You've probably earned it after making it through almost all of 2019. Good work.
