You Can Fly to Dublin for $407 Roundtrip Right Now

If you act fast enough, you'll be able to marvel at Ireland's iconic green hills in real life rather than from your laptop's screensaver.

For just a few days, Aer Lingus is having a flash sale on roundtrip flights to Dublin starting at $407, The Points Guy reports. With many US cities on the departures list, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle, travelers will have a ton of flexibility when booking their next Ireland vacation.

Currently, the promotion is valid for travel in spring, fall, or winter, and it even includes some Thanksgiving routes. Christmas and New Year's Eve are, instead, excluded from the sale.

Snagging the deal is simple, but you only have one to two days to book. You simply have to head over to Google Flights, and once you find your best option, you can book directly with the airline.

Passengers traveling from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be able to reach the Ireland capital starting at $407 roundtrip. New Yorkers and New Jerseyans can snag flights both ways departing from Newark Liberty International Airport for as low as $464, or they can choose flights departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport starting at $456. Tickets are just a few bucks more expensive for travelers departing from Boston, where roundtrip flights to Dublin currently start at $467. Flying from Miami starts at $595 both ways.

West Coasters have an excellent deal on the table, too. Seattle-based travelers can snag roundtrip flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Dublin for as low as $467 with Aer Lingus, while passengers departing from San Francisco International Airport can find tickets both ways starting at $527. Flying from Los Angeles International Airport to Dublin, instead, will cost as low as $553 for roundtrip flights.

To take a look at more options and book your tickets, you can visit Google Flights.