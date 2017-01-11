Aeromexico's Current Sale Is Trolling Donald Trump Hard

If there’s one thing Donald Trump probably never intended for his imploding improbable presidential campaign to accomplish, it’s help tourism in Mexico. During the third and final presidential debate, the Republican nominee extolled his immigration policies, explaining that a growing number of “bad hombres” who speak Spanish are to blame for the disastrous state of our nation.

The idea of “bad hombres” -- which in Trump’s mind probably looks like a hypothetical Bad Boys 2 remake set in Tijuana -- quickly pinged across the internet, becoming one of the evening’s lasting soundbites. The phrase conjured such a firestorm, in fact, that Aeromexico is using it to market budget trips to Latin America.