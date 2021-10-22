This Company Is Recalling 24,461 Pounds of Lamb

Yet another major food recall has been issued, this time for raw lamb shoulder products. The news comes amid calls for consumers to toss onions for fear they may be contaminated with salmonella. The latest recall hasn't been linked to any illness, but consumers should still err on the side of caution.

AFFCO USA is recalling 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products, according to Food Safety News. Per the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), the meat did not undergo import re-inspection upon arriving in the United States. FSIS discovered the issue via routine surveillance activities.

As is often the case, FSIS is worried the product affected may have made its way into consumers' freezers and refrigerators.

So far, no one has reported falling ill as a result of consuming the lamb. Still, consumers are being urged to throw away or return the meat. Anyone who has consumed it and now feels ill should seek medical treatment.

The affected lamb products were imported on July 12, 2021. They are in cardboard boxes weighing between 33 and 39 pounds. The product has a shipping mark of M1, and each box also has the New Zealand establishment seal "SPM135." The product was sent to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York, and Pennsylvania. From there, it was sent to other retailers.