This New Tool Lets You Book Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts

All-inclusive resorts are more popular than ever right now. There is something reassuring about paying an upfront price for most, if not all, of your vacation. It makes sticking to a budget easier and it means planning less; you book, you travel, you stay. And during the pandemic, when other options were a bit more limited for a number of reasons, even more people were attracted to them.

"While it's always been a popular way to travel, a lot of customers got exposed to the all-inclusive experience during the past two years who might not have normally been interested—for example cruisers," James Ferrara, who has 30 years of experience as a travel advisor and is the co-founder and president of InteleTravel, told Thrillist. "Cruisers who had no options at all after the cruise industry voluntarily shut down for a year. They opted for this new all-inclusive resort experience. And it turns out it's an addictive experience."

But, with the increased popularity of these types of stays, it may be harder to find an upfront cost that still fits your budget. Data from InteleTravel reports that an estimated 70% of travelers want to stay in an all-inclusive hotel this summer. There are ways to join these travelers, and still keep your trip savings relatively low.

One great tool? Beach Bound Vacations' Beach Finder. You can select which airport you are flying out of and use the deal calendar to get an overview of the prices for trips throughout the summer months. The calendar is color coded, so you can see which trips are $600 or less, between $601 and $1,000, between $1,000 and $2,000, and $2,000 or more. You can also filter the calendar by the number of nights you want your trip to be.