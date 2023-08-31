Renting an Entire Castle for Yourself Doesn't Cost What You Might Think

I’ll admit it. I do fantasize about living in a castle, and those fantasies are mostly stoked by reading an endless amount of what I lovingly refer to as "fairy smut"—500-page novels about handsome hulking fae princes falling madly in love with girls who secretly harbor great and terrifying powers. So, a big part of my desire to live in a castle comes with the hopes that I would also be getting the steamy romance along with it.

But according to a new study from Highland Titles, I’m far from alone in wanting to spend some time tucked away in a royal dwelling. A whopping 90% of Gen Z and millennial respondents reported wanting to rent a castle, and then 72% of baby boomers and 83% of Gen X.

Fortunately, it's not totally out of the realm of possibility to actually be able to spend a night or two in a castle. Worldwide, the average cost to rent an entire castle for one night is $1,201. Depending on the region of the world you’re in, that number varies greatly. In the US, the average cost is slightly lower, at an average of $892—in Italy, the average nightly cost jumps up to $3,133. Depending on the number of bedrooms your castle of choice entails, it could be the perfect excuse to get a group of your favorite travel companions together.

You can also save a significant amount of money by just renting a private room within a castle. The average cost for a room ranges from $97 to $382 per night. Check out more of that data below.