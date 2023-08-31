Renting an Entire Castle for Yourself Doesn't Cost What You Might Think
At least 90% of Gen Z and millennials want to rent a castle, according to a new study.
I’ll admit it. I do fantasize about living in a castle, and those fantasies are mostly stoked by reading an endless amount of what I lovingly refer to as "fairy smut"—500-page novels about handsome hulking fae princes falling madly in love with girls who secretly harbor great and terrifying powers. So, a big part of my desire to live in a castle comes with the hopes that I would also be getting the steamy romance along with it.
But according to a new study from Highland Titles, I’m far from alone in wanting to spend some time tucked away in a royal dwelling. A whopping 90% of Gen Z and millennial respondents reported wanting to rent a castle, and then 72% of baby boomers and 83% of Gen X.
Fortunately, it's not totally out of the realm of possibility to actually be able to spend a night or two in a castle. Worldwide, the average cost to rent an entire castle for one night is $1,201. Depending on the region of the world you’re in, that number varies greatly. In the US, the average cost is slightly lower, at an average of $892—in Italy, the average nightly cost jumps up to $3,133. Depending on the number of bedrooms your castle of choice entails, it could be the perfect excuse to get a group of your favorite travel companions together.
You can also save a significant amount of money by just renting a private room within a castle. The average cost for a room ranges from $97 to $382 per night. Check out more of that data below.
When it comes to what people are willing to do in order to experience a stay in a castle, the answers are pretty extreme. A shocking 20% of respondents say that they would give up their dream job for the chance, and 21% of respondents say that they would eat a cockroach for the chance. Please don't eat a cockroach on our account.
If you're wondering where to start your search for castle travel vibes, another piece of new research might help. A recent study from retail search engine platform Ubuy ranked the European cities that had the highest number of castles—Istanbul and Rome came in the first and second spots, while Berlin and Naples tied for third place. If you can't spring on the cost of renting a castle—or even a room in the castle—you can still visit a city that has an abundance of options just for visiting.
Just remember, you definitely should not consider selling an organ in order to spend a night in a castle. If anything, you can do what I do and read your fill of fantasy romance novels—you'll definitely be taken through a few castles that way.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.