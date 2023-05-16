The Key to an Affordable European Vacation? Glamping

Traveling to Europe is expensive, no matter which way you slice it. But there are still ways to plan an affordable trip to the continent. One way: go glamping. It's a bit more comfortable than doing the full-on backpacking trip and sleeping in ultra cramped hostels, but it still offers affordability. Plus, most "glampsites" are located a bit off the beaten path, to give you a chance to explore less overcrowded spaces while still achieving the goal of a "European Summer."

Below are some glamping locations near the most popular destinations in Europe, so you can swim, hike, and sightsee — and maybe still be able to afford your groceries once you get home. Each location listed below costs less than $100 per night.

Agriturismo Fattoria La Prugnola

Pisa Province, Italy

Starting at $60 per night

This farm is surrounded by the Tuscan countryside, and located very close to the Etruscan Coast. In the area you can get to Pisa, Volterra, San Gimignano, Siena, Florence, Arezzo, and Luca. The site has houses, apartments, a tree house, or yurts for the stay.

Sails on Kos

Kos, Greece

Starting at $60 per night

Right on Marmari Beach, this is an Ecolux tented village that mixes elements of camping and luxury. A lot of the campsites feature private gardens, and there are options to swim in the pool and lounge around fire pits as well.

Eco Home Glamping Montenegro

Kotor, Montenegro

Starting at $40 per night

This is a rural spot in Montenegro located between Boka Bay and Lovcen Mountain. There is an eco home and a tent on the property. The property has a view of the sea, access to hikes and organic foods, as well as historical properties and secluded beaches.

Camping Pod Heaven

Inverness, Scotland

Starting at $82 per night

Situated in the Scottish Highlands are these homey forest pods set up in a classic campsite style. Located near Inverness, these massive pods built for four people are centrally located between the escape of the wilderness and the sightseeing opportunities near Inverness.