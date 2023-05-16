The Key to an Affordable European Vacation? Glamping
For trips on a budget, you can still experience a full dose of adventure.
Traveling to Europe is expensive, no matter which way you slice it. But there are still ways to plan an affordable trip to the continent. One way: go glamping. It's a bit more comfortable than doing the full-on backpacking trip and sleeping in ultra cramped hostels, but it still offers affordability. Plus, most "glampsites" are located a bit off the beaten path, to give you a chance to explore less overcrowded spaces while still achieving the goal of a "European Summer."
Below are some glamping locations near the most popular destinations in Europe, so you can swim, hike, and sightsee — and maybe still be able to afford your groceries once you get home. Each location listed below costs less than $100 per night.
Agriturismo Fattoria La Prugnola
Pisa Province, Italy
Starting at $60 per night
This farm is surrounded by the Tuscan countryside, and located very close to the Etruscan Coast. In the area you can get to Pisa, Volterra, San Gimignano, Siena, Florence, Arezzo, and Luca. The site has houses, apartments, a tree house, or yurts for the stay.
Sails on Kos
Kos, Greece
Starting at $60 per night
Right on Marmari Beach, this is an Ecolux tented village that mixes elements of camping and luxury. A lot of the campsites feature private gardens, and there are options to swim in the pool and lounge around fire pits as well.
Eco Home Glamping Montenegro
Kotor, Montenegro
Starting at $40 per night
This is a rural spot in Montenegro located between Boka Bay and Lovcen Mountain. There is an eco home and a tent on the property. The property has a view of the sea, access to hikes and organic foods, as well as historical properties and secluded beaches.
Camping Pod Heaven
Inverness, Scotland
Starting at $82 per night
Situated in the Scottish Highlands are these homey forest pods set up in a classic campsite style. Located near Inverness, these massive pods built for four people are centrally located between the escape of the wilderness and the sightseeing opportunities near Inverness.
Dreamsea Glamping and Surf Spain
Cantabria, Spain
Starting at $95 per night
In the northwestern part of Spain, this site is cherished for its proximity to beautiful beaches. You can surf, explore the surrounding towns, and stay in fully equipped bell tents.
Stonehenge Campsite and Glamping Pods
Salisbury, England
Starting at $100 per night
The closest outdoor accommodation to Stonehenge, this family-run site rents out an acre of land just a few miles away from the iconic stones.Stonehenge Glamping Pods are small and isolated, and perfect for anyone looking for a cozy atmosphere, pleasant walks and wildlife.
Camping Verdon Parc
Provence-Alpes-Côte D'Azur, France
Starting at $47 per night
Located in a charming village, this site has a nature garden, a pool and sits very near a lake. The site offers camping and the best time to visit is between March and November. Hiking and biking trails are nearby and the property offers onsite activities as well.
Emerald Coast Gites and Lodges
Brittany, France
Starting at $86 per night
These canvas tents also have kitchens and bathrooms, plus hardwood floors. There are stocked bathrooms, BBQ pits, and onsite facilities to make sure you have the perfect balance between an outdoor adventure and a place to stay after a long day of exploring.
Buckholt House Farm Glamping
Monmouthshire, Wales
Starting at $94 per night
This site reminds me a bit of a home for a hobbit, except it is in Wales. Buckholt is a working Welsh sheep farm with spectacular views, and a 20-minute drive to Forest of Dean. Each glamping pod sleeps up to five people and has an ultra-spacious, open-plan design, along with a private garden.
Hardanger Basecamp
Osa, Norway
Starting at $89 per night
This is much less of a "hotel in a tent" experience, and more of an upgraded way to get as near as possible to the fjords without camping in the wild. Even with a more outdoorsy experience, much of the furniture is handmade, and each yurt has heat, electricity, Wi-Fi, and a fireplace with a roof.
Camping Delle Rose
Liguria, Italy
Starting at $65 per night
Right near the border of France, and only a few miles away from the Italian Riviera, you can camp right in the foothills of the Maritime Alps. The site offers delicious food, and additional proximity to medieval towns and even a few castles.
Now that you have ample inspiration for finding relatively affordable accommodations, check out our guide to packing your carry-on, booking the best flight deals, and the rest of the finery involved in planning an overseas adventure.
