The Most Affordable Vacation Spots for Memorial Day Weekend

You might still be recovering from these late March cold snaps, so the idea of making plans for summer 2023 might feel a bit silly. But prepared or not, time is passing quickly and Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching. If you want to spend the unofficial beginning of summer by doing something fun but aren't interested in spending a ton of money, there are plenty of ways to get out of town on a budget.

Priceline has shared findings with Thrillist that show the most affordable Memorial Day travel destinations based on flight, hotel, and rental car prices. The breakdown includes domestic and international rankings in every sort of destination. It's the exact information you need to plan your next escape. Here are those findings.

The US cities with the most affordable domestic flights right now are Orlando, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Denver. All five cities have average flight prices under $400. The US cities with the most affordable hotels are Columbus, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Reno, and Charlotte, and the average cost of a hotel room is $150 or less. The US cities with the most affordable rental cars are Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas, with average prices between $53 and $68.

Internationally, the destinations with the most affordable flights for Memorial Day weekend 2023 are Santiago, Dominican Republic; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and London, England. When it comes to hotels, Bangkok, Thailand; Manila, Philippines; Kyoto, Japan; Osaka, Japan; and Athens, Greece offer the most affordable average hotel prices.

Depending on what you are looking for and what you are willing to splurge on, there's plenty of travel inspiration above whether you want to stay stateside or pack an international adventure into your long weekend.