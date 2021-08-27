TikTok Is Live Streaming Africa's Great Migration This Weekend. Here's How to Watch

TikTok has given us so much, from food trends to funny videos, and now a chance to experience the Great Migration from the comfort of our homes. The migration, which sees millions of animals make their move from the Serengeti to the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, will be streaming on the app this weekend.

The short-form video hosting platform is partnering with the Kenya Tourism Board, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and Conservation International to stream the natural wonder one via TikTok Africa, according to Travel + Leisure. For many, it will be their only chance to see the Great Migration, which is the largest herd movement of animals on the planet.

"We're excited that TikTok is raising awareness of natural phenomena like the wildebeest migration and amplifying calls to protect wildlife," Michael O'Brien-Onyeka, Africa field division senior vice president of Conservation International, said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "By giving its millions of users — many of whom are Generation Z — the opportunity to creatively engage with nature from afar, this campaign can be a key tool for change. It's a new and exciting way to help communities appreciate the value of biodiversity and feel motivated to protect it."

The Great Migration will be streaming live on the TikTok Africa page through August 28. It starts at 7:30 pm and runs until 9 pm PT. It'll run again from 12:30 am until 4 am PT.

Jeffrey Wu, an acclaimed wildlife photographer, will capture the Great Migration for the live streams. Other information about the Maasai Mara ecosystem will be shared by local organizations, including the African Wildlife Foundation, Maasai Mara National Reserve, and African Wildlife Foundation.