Uber Sounds Like a Complete Mess Right Now

Uber is no stranger to courting controversy, but the last week has been one of the most contentious in the ride-share conglomerate’s history.

Since Susan Fowler, an engineer who left the company, published a damning blogpost describing a toxic workplace culture, Uber has been on the ropes, defending itself from a litany of employees who have corroborated Fowler’s claims. While the grievances among Uber employees are manifold, Fowler wrote about a culture of misogyny and rampant sexism taking place at the company. On her first week on the job, Fowler says she was propositioned for sex by her manager. She reported the man to the company’s Human Resources department expecting a reasonable course of action, but the offender was only given “a warning and a stern talking-to.” Instances like these occurred frequently, but were routinely sidestepped by HR and ignored by company executives, who gave a pass to “high performers” who flouted workplace rules.