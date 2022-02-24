Air Canada Is Offering More Routes Between the U.S. and Canada

Air Canada announced that it will be launching seven new routes between the US and Canada as well as within Canada. The new US routes will include flights from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City, and Vancouver to Austin. The routes within Canada will connect Montreal and Gander, Calgary and Fort St. John, and Vancouver and Halifax.

In addition to these new routes, the airline is also restoring 41 North American routes and returning to 11 North American cities where flight service was previously suspended. The restored routes will include 13 out of Toronto and nine out of Montreal. Toronto routes that are resuming include flights to Portland, New Orleans, and Charlotte. Routes out of Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Halifax, and Edmonton will also be restored. These routes will further connect the US and Canada.

"With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent," Mark Galardo, a Senior Vice President at Air Canada, said in a press release. "These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the US and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the US."

The flights between Montreal and Detroit, Montreal and Atlanta, Vancouver and Austin, and Toronto and Salt Lake City will all launch at the beginning of June. The routes from Montreal will be offered twice daily, while flights between Toronto and Salt Lake City will be offered on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flights between Vancouver and Austin will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.