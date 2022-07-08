This Airline Is Temporarily Banning Pets to Help Curb Flight Delays & Baggage Issues

As mass travel delays and cancellations persist, Air Canada is temporarily banning checked pet bookings until at least September 12. The new policy was put in place to curb further flight snafus, the carrier said in a statement.

The airline has historically allowed pets to travel in the cargo compartment—except when the temperature is over 85 degrees. The rule also excludes "short/snub-nosed" cat and dog breeds as they are more "susceptible to increased risks of heat stroke and breathing problems when exposed to extreme heat or stressful situations," Travel + Leisure reports.

"Due to longer than usual airport delays, and for the safety and comfort of your pet, we will not be accepting new requests for pets [traveling] in the baggage compartment until September 12, 2022," Air Canada said in the announcement.

The airline will continue to allow small dogs and cats that can fit comfortably under the seat to travel in a carrier.

Air Canada has also been proactive about its flight schedule, preemptively slashing 15% of trips in July and August as cancellations and delays continue.

"To bring about the level of operational stability we need, with reluctance, we are now making meaningful reductions to our schedule in July and August in order to reduce passenger volumes and flows to a level we believe the air transport system can accommodate," CEO Michael Rousseau wrote in an email to customers, per The Toronto Star.