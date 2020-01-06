Passenger Captures the Moment a Wheel Falls off Airplane During Takeoff

A first-time traveler was recently fined $17,200 after throwing coins into his airplane's engine for "good luck" last year. We the Internet snickered at his lapse of judgement, but nobody's laughing at this superstitious king now that an alarming video has gone viral, capturing the moment a wheel falls off an Air Canada passenger plane plane.
Last Friday, Flight 8684 was taking off from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, heading to Saguenay-Bagotville Airport in Quebec, when one of the wheels started flaming and fell off the plane. The pilot promptly turned the aircraft and its 49 passengers around, according to CNN. One of the passengers, Twitter user User @caf_tom, captured the nightmare and posted it on the platform.
"So, well, I'm currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel ... 2020 starts pretty well," he captions the video, in French.
A spokesperson for Jazz Aviation LP, the regional airline operating the plane, said in a statement that the pilots had complete control the entire time, which we're sure is true, but sounds a little like the reassurance a dad gives his family after hydroplaning.
"Our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures," the spokesperson said, and added that the airline's maintenance personnel in Montreal "are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft to determine the cause and proceed with the necessary repairs."
Thankfully, nobody was injured, and we're left with our New Year's Resolution: While 2019 was the year of smart saving, 2020 is the year of throwing all the coins we've accrued directly into the nooks of indispensable plane parts. JK JK JK, please don't.
PTO: Mexico City
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.