Have Your Wedding in the Sky Aboard a Charter Aircraft

People all over the globe had to cancel a lot of things in 2020. Travel. Weddings. Instagram opportunities of a lifetime. As the world adapts to new ways of living, aircraft charter broker Air Charter Service has crafted a way to combine all three.

“Sadly, many couples have had to abandon their original wedding plans due to COVID-19. At Air Charter Service, we wanted to offer a solution to enable our clients to still have their dream wedding celebrations,” ACS’s group private jets director Andy Christie said in a statement. “Our ‘Weddings in the Sky’ experiences include all food and beverages and can be tailor-made to suit couples’ needs, whether they want to celebrate with close family and friends or elope, just the two of them.”

Couples have two tiers to choose from. The $18,000 elopement package includes a chauffeur to and from the airport of your choice, a two hour flight for the soonlyweds, custom flower arrangements, playlist, Champagne and canapés, and an “unofficial” officiant, meaning you’ll need to make this legal back on land. The $28,000 package includes all of the above, but with personalized wedding favors and space on the plane for up to 16 people. As with any wedding, add-ons like photography, and program calligraphy are available for an extra cost.

Although numbers vary depending on who’s counting, the cost of the average wedding in the United States, including expenses like rings and full receptions, seemed to hover around $34,000 last year.

