Air France Has 200 New Ways to Get You to Paris

While the uncertainty of the pandemic remains, some airlines are bringing back services that were cut for safety reasons. Airlines like American and Delta are bringing back hot meals, and others are bringing back popular routes. Air France is resuming service between New York JFK and Paris-Orly and between Dallas and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as part of an expansion of service between the US and the City of Light.

The flights between Paris and New York and Paris and Dallas will resume in March, according to the airline. Then, in May, Air France will also introduce a seasonal, three times weekly route directly between Denver and Paris-Charles de Gaulle that will run until October.

By the start of the summer, the expansion will include 20% more flights than the airline offered to the US in 2019. In total, 14 US locations will have roughly 200 flights weekly to France, with flights between Paris and Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York JFK, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

To check routes, travel dates, and airfare at Air France's websites. Before boarding your flight, make sure you have everything you need for France's travel requirements. An easy way to make sure you are prepared is to use Air France's "Ready to Fly Program," which basically gives you a complete checklist of everything you need to have with you to enter France.