Worst Seatmate Ever Strips Down to Underwear & Removes Socks Before Flight

While it's always wise to dress comfortably when you're readying to sit through a 12-hour flight, there's a big difference between cozying up in a pair of sweatpants and treating the coach cabin like it's your own private bedroom. This mostly unspoken rule, however, didn't appear to stop a man from stripping down to his boxers and bare feet just before take off on a recent flight from Paris to Los Angeles.
After boarding her Air France flight to LA on Monday, passenger Lizzie Thompson settled into her seat in the bulkhead behind the bathrooms and noticed that the man seated across the aisle was getting extra comfortable before take off. Specifically, he stepped into the bathroom and took off his freaking pants, then walked back to his seat in his boxer shorts, and buckled up for the ensuing journey. To make matters even worse/wildly uncomfortable for everyone, the dude later took his socks off.
Ahhh, the glamour of commercial air travel.
Thompson was able to snap a few clandestine pics of the boldly barelegged and barefoot dude, though she also alerted one of the flight attendants to what was going on. They didn't confront the man, but they did offer to move Thompson to a different seat. However, that would have forced her to ditch the generous legroom, so she stayed put.
Air France doesn't have any particular rules when it comes to dress code, according to Travel & Leisure, though the airline did clarify that adequate action was taken to address this particular situation.
"The company reminds us that it is not the responsibility of cabin crew to require customers to wear acceptable clothing, except of course in the event of indecent dress," a spokesperson told Travel & Leisure. "Having solicited the crew whose role is to ensure the comfort and well-being of the passengers, the customer was offered another seat of the same type and with the same comfort that she refused."
Understandably, the man's bizarre behavior caught the eye of other passengers, according to Thompson.
"Nothing bonds a group of passengers like a man half naked in your section," she tweeted. "Shout out to the flight attendant who slipped me extra wine and did keep checking in to make sure I was good."
Fortunately, the dude seemed to keep to himself throughout the flight (the four mini bottles of wine he requested from the beverage cart probably didn't hurt). Also, per Thompson's tweets, he must have gotten a bit chilly about six hours in, which was when he decided to put on a puffy jacket. He eventually put his pants and socks back on before the flight landed.
There's no question that stripping to your skivvies is an in-flight no-no when you're flying commercial, but on the upside at least he didn't have an unbearable stench?
h/t Travel & Leisure
