Air France Is Relaunching a Popular U.S. to Paris Route for the Holidays

While other airlines have slimmed down schedules to manage staffing shortages—and the resulting delays and cancellations—Air France is bringing back one of its most popular routes this winter.

Just in time for Christmas in the City of Light, the carrier is reintroducing flights between Newark Liberty Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle beginning December 12, Travel + Leisure reports. This marks a significant return for Air France, as the airline has not flown out of Newark since 2012.

"As the leading airline on the Paris-New York route, Air France is continuing to increase its capacity between the two regions," the airline told the outlet.

The non-stop route will be available daily and year-round via a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The flight will accommodate 280 passengers in total, with 40 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 216 in economy. The schedule will include departures out of Paris at 12:30 pm with 3 pm Paris arrivals. The airline will then fly out of Newark at 5:05 pm daily and arrive in Paris at 6:05 am the following morning.

Air France currently flies between NYC's JFK International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle. However, the return to Newark will mark its 18th destination in North America. The airline similarly brought back several flights earlier this year, including routes from/to Denver, Dallas, and a JFK to Paris Orly International Airport flight.