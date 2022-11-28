Air New Zealand’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Round-Trip Flights for $1,095

Cyber Monday can get you discounts on the screens we put in front of ourselves for the majority of the day. But it’s not just for Tamogatchis and Game Gears. There are a lot of travel deals you can dig up if you know where you want to go.

Air New Zealand often offers US travelers significant discounts on flights to New Zealand through the shopping holidays. This year’s sale is a little special because the airline only recently resumed flights from North America to New Zealand after a long delay due to COVID-19. The sale includes flights from the contiguous US to Auckland for as little as $1,095. The discounts are available from November 27 at 8 pm PT through November 29 at 11:59 pm.

In addition to resuming flights, Air New Zealand recently launched a new route out of New York’s JFK airport, providing options from both US coasts across the Pacific.

Economy prices in the sale include:

From Honolulu (HNL) for $995

From Los Angeles (LAX) for $1,095

From San Francisco (SFO) for $1,095

From Houston (HOU) for $1,195

From Chicago (CHI) for $1,295

From New York City (JFK) for $1,495



There are also discounts on flights in Premium Economy (flights start at $2,795 out of Los Angeles and San Francisco) and Business Premier (flights start at $6,795 out of Los Angeles and San Francisco). Discounted flights in those tiers are available over the same time frame as the economy prices.

New Zealand isn’t quite as affordable of a flight as many European destinations that are closer and have budget airline options. Nonetheless, if you want to visit the beautiful country or even do one of its still popular Lord of the Rings tours, these flights are about as cheap as you can find.