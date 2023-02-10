You Can Fly to New Zealand & Australia for 20% Off Right Now

It's time to officially book that trip to the land down under you've been eyeing for a while.

Air New Zealand is having a massive sale right now, and you have from today, February 10, through February 16 to score 20% off select flights for travel from March through November.

Specifically, the discount applies to the airline's Premium Economy and Business Premier cabins, both of which grant you extra comfort for its long-haul flights. Premium Economy guests can enjoy priority boarding as well as extra legroom, a wider seat for a cozier experience, and a dedicated cabin. Those who choose to fly Business Premier will be treated to lie-flat beds and gourmet dining, and they will be able to order from a curated list of New Zealand wines.

Travelers can choose to depart from multiple cities and airports in the US when taking advantage of the deal. Flights directed to both New Zealand's Auckland Airport and Australia's Sydney Airport will be departing from Los Angeles International, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, and NYC.

Of course, given the length of these flights, even discounted airfare will still set you back some coins. Premium Economy fares from the US to Auckland start at $2,998, while Business Premier tickets start at $6,498. For travelers heading to Australia, Premium Economy and Business Premier seats start at $3,198 and $6,798, respectively.

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can visit Air New Zealand's website.