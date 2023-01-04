Air New Zealand Flight Sale Includes the Option to Add a Trip to Australia for $150
Air New Zealand wants to help you get a jump on your resolution to travel more in 2023.
If you've resolved to put your physical being in a new hemisphere in 2023, Air New Zealand has your number. It is running a flight sale that can get you a discounted flight to New Zealand. Plus, it'll entice you to tag on a couple of extra days to spend some time in Australia.
The sale features round-trip flights to Auckland from Los Angeles or San Francisco for as little as $1,175 in the sale. Enticingly, you can also take advantage of the option to visit Sydney with an extra flight for $150.
The sale runs for nine days, from January 4 to January 12 at 11:59 pm PST. It will feature travel dates from May to October of 2023.
Here are a few examples of economy flights you might find in the sale.
- Honolulu to Auckland for $975
- Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland for $1,175
- Houston to Auckland for $1,475
- Chicago to Auckland for $1,575
- New York City to Auckland for $1,675
The discounts also extend to Air New Zealand's premium economy and business premier fare levels. Below are example fares in premium economy.
- Honolulu to Auckland for $2,375
- Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland for $3,375
- House to Auckland for $3,675
- Chicago to Auckland for $3,775
- New York City to Auckland for $3,975
It's not quite like getting a genuinely cheap flight to Iceland or a cross-country trek on a budget airline, but for New Zealand, these are reasonable prices.