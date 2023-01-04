Air New Zealand Flight Sale Includes the Option to Add a Trip to Australia for $150

Air New Zealand wants to help you get a jump on your resolution to travel more in 2023.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 1/4/2023 at 3:00 AM

Air New Zealand flight sale
Michael Hall / The Image Bank via Getty Images
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If you've resolved to put your physical being in a new hemisphere in 2023, Air New Zealand has your number. It is running a flight sale that can get you a discounted flight to New Zealand. Plus, it'll entice you to tag on a couple of extra days to spend some time in Australia.

The sale features round-trip flights to Auckland from Los Angeles or San Francisco for as little as $1,175 in the sale. Enticingly, you can also take advantage of the option to visit Sydney with an extra flight for $150.

The sale runs for nine days, from January 4 to January 12 at 11:59 pm PST. It will feature travel dates from May to October of 2023.

Here are a few examples of economy flights you might find in the sale. 

  • Honolulu to Auckland for $975
  • Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland for $1,175
  • Houston to Auckland for $1,475
  • Chicago to Auckland for $1,575
  • New York City to Auckland for $1,675


The discounts also extend to Air New Zealand's premium economy and business premier fare levels. Below are example fares in premium economy. 

  • Honolulu to Auckland for $2,375
  • Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland for $3,375
  • House to Auckland for $3,675
  • Chicago to Auckland for $3,775
  • New York City to Auckland for $3,975


It's not quite like getting a genuinely cheap flight to Iceland or a cross-country trek on a budget airline, but for New Zealand, these are reasonable prices.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin on Twitter.