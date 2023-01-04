Air New Zealand Flight Sale Includes the Option to Add a Trip to Australia for $150

If you've resolved to put your physical being in a new hemisphere in 2023, Air New Zealand has your number. It is running a flight sale that can get you a discounted flight to New Zealand. Plus, it'll entice you to tag on a couple of extra days to spend some time in Australia.

The sale features round-trip flights to Auckland from Los Angeles or San Francisco for as little as $1,175 in the sale. Enticingly, you can also take advantage of the option to visit Sydney with an extra flight for $150.

The sale runs for nine days, from January 4 to January 12 at 11:59 pm PST. It will feature travel dates from May to October of 2023.

Here are a few examples of economy flights you might find in the sale.

Honolulu to Auckland for $975

Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland for $1,175

Houston to Auckland for $1,475

Chicago to Auckland for $1,575

New York City to Auckland for $1,675



The discounts also extend to Air New Zealand's premium economy and business premier fare levels. Below are example fares in premium economy.

Honolulu to Auckland for $2,375

Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland for $3,375

House to Auckland for $3,675

Chicago to Auckland for $3,775

New York City to Auckland for $3,975



It's not quite like getting a genuinely cheap flight to Iceland or a cross-country trek on a budget airline, but for New Zealand, these are reasonable prices.