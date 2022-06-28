Air New Zealand Just Unveiled Its New Cabin Design with Lie-Flat Sleep Pods

It's easier than ever to get to New Zealand now that the country has lifted its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirements. It's a more luxurious experience than pre-pandemic too. Air New Zealand has unveiled an improved cabin design, and it includes the world's first lie-flat sleep pods—even for Economy fares.

On Tuesday, the carrier announced the update to its Boeing 787 cabins, including the SkyNest pods and all-new Business Premiere Luxe front row. The company's redesign has been five years in the making (and up to 170,000 hours total). According to Air New Zealand, the interiors were inspired by Aotearoa's iconic native bird, the Tui, and includes cushions, NASA cooling pillows, and bedding.

Meanwhile, the airline is also upgrading its food offerings with "the best of New Zealand local produce," lighter choices for Premium customers, and better-quality meals for Economy passengers.