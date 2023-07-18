Score Discounted Flights to Australia with This Air New Zealand Sale

This is your sign to finally plan that Australia trip you've been talking about for so long. Air New Zealand—recently named the world's best airline by AirlineRatings.com—is having a sale right now offering cheap flights to nine different Australian destinations.

Until August 6, travelers can book their flights from a few select North American hubs (including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, and Canada's Vancouver) at a reduced price. The destinations available are many, and travelers can choose to fly to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns, and Adelaide.Among the many highlights, Air New Zealand is offering flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane starting from $1,195 roundtrip. For a starting price of $1,560, San Francisco residents can fly all the way to Perth, while heading to Adelaide from Chicago features a starting cost of $1,678.

For a complete list of fares and to book your tickets, you can visit this website.