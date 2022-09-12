Air Travel Is Expected to Get Better by the Holidays

After the travel industry's tumultuous start to the year, things are looking up. Gas prices are on the decline just in time for fall road trips, and according to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, air travel is expected to rebound by the holidays, too, Travel Pulse reports.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the former presidential candidate said that the airlines have learned a thing or two from this year's chaos—including mass cancellations and delays. The government is continuing to put pressure on the travel industry as well.

"I think it is going to get better by the holidays," Buttigieg said. "We're really pressing the airlines to deliver better service...they need to be ready to service the tickets that they're selling."

According to Buttigieg, the DOT's new online dashboard for flight delays and cancellations, as well as the department's continued threats of government involvement, are critical factors in the predicted shift.

"We're pushing them, they're responding," he said. "But when they actually fail to live up to the rules, there's serious enforcement behind that and we want to know if that's happened to you."