Airbnb Is Prohibiting 1-Night Stays for Halloween Weekend. Here's Why.
The rental marketplace is canceling current reservations.
Though a spooky weekend in Salem or haunted tour through New Orleans might sound like the best way to celebrate a spirited Halloween, you'll have to look beyond Airbnb if you're in the market for a one-night rental. The company announced on Friday that it would not only be prohibiting any further single-night bookings for the weekend, but canceling existing ones, as well.
Across both the United States and Canada, you'll have to stay at least two nights between October 30 and October 31. And while it may seem like an odd restriction, the effort is to hopefully eliminate large gatherings and parties -- specifically following a deadly shooting that occurred at a California house party last Halloween. Travel & Leisure reports that over two dozen listings deemed "party houses" have already been nixed from the site.
"The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties," Airbnb said in its announcement. “This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in."
View this post on Instagram
Go to hell. No really, it’s in Michigan. And for a limited time — only on Airbnb, “mayor” John and Reverend Vonn are opening up the fiery gates to the underworld (aka Hell, Michigan) for guests to get into the spooky sensations of Halloween. “There is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth,” host John promises about your stay in the gothic Chapel of Love. Once you arrive at the gates of hell, the hospitality includes scary movies in the woods, pumpkin carving, and friendly, pun-heavy greetings a la, “how the hell are ya?” Michigan residents can request to book these overnight stays beginning on October 14 at 12 p.m. EDT at the link in our bio.
Even if you're planning a two- or three-night stay, Airbnb is implementing further measures to make the whole party throwing process more difficult. According to a blog post from the rental marketplace, it will restrict certain local and last-minute bookings for guests without a history of positive reviews.
Guests staying between October 28 and November 1 will also be notified that Airbnb is prepared to take legal action should the company's policy on parties be violated.
"Our hosts are our partners in this mission -- the vast majority already prohibited parties in their listings even prior to our introduction of a global ban on parties and events," the company said in the statement. "We are introducing these new measures to better support these hosts and to do our part to help protect public health in North America in this particular moment."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.