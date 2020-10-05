Airbnb Is Prohibiting 1-Night Stays for Halloween Weekend. Here's Why.

Though a spooky weekend in Salem or haunted tour through New Orleans might sound like the best way to celebrate a spirited Halloween, you'll have to look beyond Airbnb if you're in the market for a one-night rental. The company announced on Friday that it would not only be prohibiting any further single-night bookings for the weekend, but canceling existing ones, as well.

Across both the United States and Canada, you'll have to stay at least two nights between October 30 and October 31. And while it may seem like an odd restriction, the effort is to hopefully eliminate large gatherings and parties -- specifically following a deadly shooting that occurred at a California house party last Halloween. Travel & Leisure reports that over two dozen listings deemed "party houses" have already been nixed from the site.

"The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties," Airbnb said in its announcement. “This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in."