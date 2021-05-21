A Woman Found a Creepy ‘Abandoned Mall’ Under Her Airbnb
Claire Scheulin claims she and her friends were staying at an Airbnb above an “abandoned mall.”
Claire Scheulin became an internet sensation overnight after she shared a video tour on TikTok of what she claimed was an abandoned mall under the Airbnb she and her friends were staying in. Her initial post received more than 7 million views, prompting her to do a multi-part series about the creepy abode.
Videos show Scheulin and her friends exploring the seemingly abandoned space, complete with carpeted backrooms, dusty furniture, and empty storefronts.
While she wouldn’t disclose the location of her Airbnb until she’s left, commenters seem confident that it’s a former hotel in Hollywood Beach, Florida.
“This is the Hollywood Beach Resort in FL and it’s being renovated,” one TikTok user commented.
A different commenter confirmed the Hollywood Beach location, claiming that the resort was once a hospital, adding to the creepiness.
Another TikToker, known on the platform as whomjosh, confirmed the existence of a creepy mall space in a video of his own. He explains that he and his friends stayed at the same “run-down and sketchy” Airbnb during spring break from college, and compared it to a “weird simulation glitch.” According to his post, his experience there was similar to Scheulin’s, though he also describes the existence of a working café inside the mall: Another video of Scheulin’s depicts this café filled with people.
The Hollywood Beach Resort dates back to 1925, and was once a luxurious hotspot. According to the Sun Sentinel, it briefly functioned as a school for Naval officers, then a Bible school, before being turned into condos. The Oceanwalk Mall was added in 1988, and put up for sale only a year later. It’s unclear whether the building and mall are being renovated.