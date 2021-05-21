A Woman Found a Creepy ‘Abandoned Mall’ Under Her Airbnb

Videos show Scheulin and her friends exploring the seemingly abandoned space , complete with carpeted backrooms, dusty furniture, and empty storefronts.

Claire Scheulin became an internet sensation overnight after she shared a video tour on TikTok of what she claimed was an abandoned mall under the Airbnb she and her friends were staying in. Her initial post received more than 7 million views, prompting her to do a multi-part series about the creepy abode.

While she wouldn’t disclose the location of her Airbnb until she’s left, commenters seem confident that it’s a former hotel in Hollywood Beach, Florida.

“This is the Hollywood Beach Resort in FL and it’s being renovated,” one TikTok user commented.

A different commenter confirmed the Hollywood Beach location, claiming that the resort was once a hospital, adding to the creepiness.

Another TikToker, known on the platform as whomjosh, confirmed the existence of a creepy mall space in a video of his own. He explains that he and his friends stayed at the same “run-down and sketchy” Airbnb during spring break from college, and compared it to a “weird simulation glitch.” According to his post, his experience there was similar to Scheulin’s, though he also describes the existence of a working café inside the mall: Another video of Scheulin’s depicts this café filled with people.