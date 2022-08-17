Airbnb Introduces Anti-Party Technology to Help Enforce Its Party Ban

As you may have heard, Airbnb turned its temporary ban of unauthorized parties into a permanent one earlier this summer. Now, to help further enforce this policy, the company announced that it will be introducing new anti-party tools for bookings in the US and Canada. The new tech is intended to help Airbnb identify high-risk reservations and then prevent those bookings from happening.

Unauthorized parties are ones where the host has not consented to the party and has no knowledge of it. Airbnb says in a press release that these parties can cause issues for hosts including noise complaints from neighbors and property damage.

"...This system looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, among many others," the press release states. "The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve."

A version of this new technology has been used in Australia since October 2021. Since then, Airbnb has seen a 35% drop in unauthorized parties. It is now codified nationwide in Australia.

If you find yourself being blocked from making home bookings because of this new tool, you'll still be able to book private rooms and hotel rooms through Airbnb. However, if you are caught having an unauthorized party at your Airbnb booking, you will be permanently banned from Airbnb.

"While we are optimistic that this technology will have a positive impact for the safety of our community and our goal to reduce unauthorized parties—we want to be clear that no system is perfect," the release continues. "We work hard to deter bad actors from using our platform, but ultimately Airbnb is an online platform that facilitates real world connections."

The new tools rolling out in the US and Canada are still in testing phases. Airbnb will make an announcement when and if the technology becomes codified for all bookings in the US and Canada.