Airbnb Launches New Safety Features for Solo Travelers

Airbnb is attempting to address some of these challenges in the world of long and short term bookings made for private rooms and shared rooms. On June 13, the company announced that it would be rolling out a new Solo Traveler feature in its app. When someone makes a reservation as a single traveler, the app will automatically offer the specialized experience.

Airbnb is trying to improve trip safety for solo travelers with new features in its app. The company found that 26% of all 2021 Airbnb bookings were for people traveling alone. For long term rentals, the share of solo travelers jumped up to more than 50% in the first quarter of 2022. Travelers venturing out on their own face unique safety concerns , and in recent years discussion of how to mitigate risk has increased.

The new feature will include tips on traveling alone, an easily shareable itinerary, and suggested questions to ask hosts. It will be available to travelers of all gender identities.The shareable itinerary is the biggest innovation. With a single touch, you’ll be able to share the address of your Airbnb, the code for your reservation, and the dates of check in and check out.

“Our hope is this new product will better equip solo travelers on Airbnb to be more informed travelers by getting their pre-trip questions answered, giving them a better understanding of their surroundings, and informing the important people in their lives about where they will be and for how long,” the release from Airbnb stated.

Currently the feature is only available in English, but Airbnb plans to expand service in the future. The Solo Traveler experience will join existing features in the app. There is a Local Emergency Services feature that can connect travelers 24 hours a day and it is available in 70 countries and regions. You can also add one emergency contact to your profile, regardless if you are traveling alone or have made reservations for a group.