Airbnb Will Now Ban Some Renters Under 25 to Reduce House Parties

Think twice before you plan that "COVID party," kids. In a recent article titled "Strengthening Our Safety Commitment to U.S. Hosts and Communities," Airbnb broke its commitment to red flag renters under the age of 25.

The online rental announced on July 2 that, in order to reduce house parties, guests under 25 with less than three positive reviews can't book full houses locally.

"Today we communicated the following to our U.S. hosts regarding initiatives to combat unauthorized parties and protect the safety of our community," the company said. The new regulation came with some important clarifications: 24-year-olds are still allowed to book houses outside of their local area, as well as book a private room within a local house.

"Reducing the number of unauthorized house parties on Airbnb has always been a priority," the company wrote in the article, followed by the seemingly evergreen COVID-19 sentiment "and it’s more important now than ever."

Last year, following a tragic Halloween house party shooting east of Berkeley, Airbnb shared new rules intended to crack down on open-invite parties. In that statement, the company clarified that the new policy "does not impact parties that are authorized by hosts and convened respectfully by guests." In February 2020, however, the company changed host privileges to further promote safety, announcing that it would begin testing the under 25 regulation across Canada.

"Since the introduction of this policy [in Canada], the number of unauthorized parties booked by guests under the age of 25 has experienced a meaningful drop," the company wrote in the July 2 announcement. "Based on our experience, we believe this restriction only impacts a small percentage of bookings overall."

FYI, Gen Zers and young Millennials looking to "turn up" can do so via Airbnb online experiences. :)