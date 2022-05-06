Airbnb Cracks Down on Summer House Parties, Implements Strict Rules

Airbnb is trying to prevent customers from using short-term rental properties for big parties over major holiday weekends this summer. According to Travel + Leisure, Airbnb will block stays for some guests for Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends.

If you are trying to book a one-night stay for an entire home during Memorial Day Weekend, Airbnb will block your reservation if you don't have a history of positive reviews. This policy will also extend to bookings in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. For the Fourth of July weekend, Airbnb will also block some two-day reservations, especially last-minute reservations for users without a history of positive reviews.

For those able to make bookings, you'll still have to sign "anti-party attestations," which state that you are aware of Airbnb's party policy, and if you violate it, you could be subject to legal action.

"We do not take these measures lightly. Both Memorial Day and the 4th of July are meaningful weekends that allow our Hosts to facilitate all kinds of responsible travelers, including families," Airbnb wrote in a blog post shared on the Airbnb website. "This is why our anti-party system and policy allows exceptions on these bookings for those who have a history of positive reviews and have earned that trust through Airbnb."

Airbnb has enforced similar policies in 2020 and 2021 for the Fourth of July, Halloween, and New Year's Eve. This is the first year the policy applies to Memorial Day Weekend.

"We will continue working with local law enforcement, neighbors and our community to try to stop unauthorized parties, and we look forward to sharing announcements along these lines in the coming months," Airbnb's statement continued.

If you were planning on throwing a party for either holiday weekend, might I recommend looking into making a reservation at your local park or maybe hosting a beach picnic?