Airbnb Is Canceling All DC Reservations During Inauguration Week

There's a lot happening in our nation's capital right now, and in the name of safety, government officials at all levels have urged Americans to avoid traveling to the Washington, DC, area—especially as Inauguration Day approaches.

To comply with travel advisories, Airbnb announced Wednesday it will cancel all reservations during Inauguration Week and block further reservations from being booked. Reservations made through HotelTonight, a last-minute travel booking site owned by Airbnb, will also be affected.

"Airbnb’s work continues to be informed by inputs from our local host community as well as Washington, DC officials, Metro Police and Members of Congress throughout this week," reads the company's statement. "Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration."

Guests whose reservations get canceled will be fully refunded, and Airbnb will pay hosts the money they would've earned from those reservations.

Airbnb also announced that it banned several accounts after the events of January 6. Individuals who engaged in criminal activity at the Capitol Building, as well as known hate group members, are no longer part of the Airbnb community.

Even before riots at the Capitol, travel to DC for Inauguration Day was discouraged due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, there are several plans already in place for people to participate in the Inauguration virtually this year.