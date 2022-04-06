Airbnb Just Launched a New Stay at a California Weed Farm

Due to "regulation and legal limitations," according to Airbnb's fine print, you might be next to a cannabis farm, but you're not visiting that part of the farm. You're staying next to the farm and will have a visit through a cannabis hemp farm instead.

There will be three one-night stays available from April 30 to May 3 for $60 a night. (That's a dollar per acre.) Though, the fine print says the stays are limited to California residents who are at least 21. That low price includes a place to rest your head, a private pool looking out at the farm, time checking out the farm's regenerative practices, food from the farm, CBD products from "friends of Sonoma Hills Farm," and candles from Garden Society. Plus, Airbnb is making a donation to Regeneration International, which works to reverse global warming and fight world hunger through regenerative agriculture and land management.

All you have to do is be one of the lucky people to book the stay. It'll probably be a mad rush, though. The bookings become available on April 20 at 10 am PT. Be sure to stretch and get that cup of coffee with time to spare.