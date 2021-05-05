News These Are the Most Wish-Listed Domes on Airbnb Find a place to stay that lets you stargaze from indoors.

After more than a year of leisure travel going by the wayside, there are a whole lot of people itching to get out of the house. For many, Airbnb-type accommodations make a lot of sense, allowing you to maintain some social distance and find an interesting stay where you could, say, tailor your home base around doing a little stargazing. That's very possible when you stay somewhere you can escape the rampant light pollution you find near cities. Though, you can take that to the next level by sleeping in a dome that lets you stargaze from inside your accommodations. (At least, some domes will let you do that.) We've highlighted unique domes in far-flung places before, but you'll also find some of these on Airbnb around the US. The company has shared the domes that have been wish-listed the most over the last year to show some of the unique places you can stay this summer if you're easing your way back into travel. Here are the ten most wish-listed domes on the service.

The Overlook hosted by Alex (Hendersonville, North Carolina) "Nature meets luxury in this unique glamping dome experience. Enjoy the privacy of a peaceful, secluded setting, without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Relax in the hot tub or down by the pond. Roast s'mores at the firepit at night, then sleep under the stars on a memory foam mattress and luxury bedding." "Nature meets luxury in this unique glamping dome experience. Enjoy the privacy of a peaceful, secluded setting, without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Relax in the hot tub or down by the pond. Roast s'mores at the firepit at night, then sleep under the stars on a memory foam mattress and luxury bedding." (Image above)

Dome in the Desert hosted by Kathrin & Brian (Joshua Tree, USA) "Reenergize in solace under the desert sky in this modern-bohemian dome, featuring many personally designed and handcrafted items. Stimulate your mind and spirit with natural wood and stone elements, and enjoy antique books and games while you take in sprawling mountain views by day and twinkling stars by night." "Reenergize in solace under the desert sky in this modern-bohemian dome, featuring many personally designed and handcrafted items. Stimulate your mind and spirit with natural wood and stone elements, and enjoy antique books and games while you take in sprawling mountain views by day and twinkling stars by night."

Geodome Home in the Sierras hosted by Maria (Arnold, California) "This unique Scandinavian decorated geodome is perfect for couples, small groups or families. In the summer, you can enjoy access to Blue Lake Springs, along with other amenities like the tennis courts, pool, lake, and playground." "This unique Scandinavian decorated geodome is perfect for couples, small groups or families. In the summer, you can enjoy access to Blue Lake Springs, along with other amenities like the tennis courts, pool, lake, and playground."

The Domes at Canyonlands hosted by Josh (Monticello, Utah) "Enjoy the outdoors without sacrificing any comfort in this cozy dome. You’ll be on some of the closest private land to Canyonlands, with access to plenty of hiking, climbing and adventuring." "Enjoy the outdoors without sacrificing any comfort in this cozy dome. You’ll be on some of the closest private land to Canyonlands, with access to plenty of hiking, climbing and adventuring."

The Mothership Dome hosted by Mike (Crestone, Colorado) "With a large beautiful open space with multiple sleeping arrangements, a kitchen, and more, this dome is perfect for a little get away and to recharge your energy in nature. The property is a high vibration space and the landscape is just breathtaking." "With a large beautiful open space with multiple sleeping arrangements, a kitchen, and more, this dome is perfect for a little get away and to recharge your energy in nature. The property is a high vibration space and the landscape is just breathtaking."

Unique Geodesic Dome hosted by Ella (Hensonville, New York) "This one-of-a-kind retreat features bespoke furniture, lighting, fabrics, and art inspired by mountain scenery and wildlife. The small loft features a sitting area with skylights where you can soak up the cozy, romantic ambiance under the stars and moon." "This one-of-a-kind retreat features bespoke furniture, lighting, fabrics, and art inspired by mountain scenery and wildlife. The small loft features a sitting area with skylights where you can soak up the cozy, romantic ambiance under the stars and moon."

Redwood Dome hosted by Wendy & Alan (Cazadero, California) "Located within minutes of the river, wineries, and the Sonoma coastline, this rejuvenating retreat is located on 2.5 acres of private property. The dome comes complete with skylights and two decks for stargazing, a farm table for cozy meals, a writer's desk overlooking the redwoods for work or creative inspiration, projector for movies, and a brand new hydrotherapy hot tub right under the sky." "Located within minutes of the river, wineries, and the Sonoma coastline, this rejuvenating retreat is located on 2.5 acres of private property. The dome comes complete with skylights and two decks for stargazing, a farm table for cozy meals, a writer's desk overlooking the redwoods for work or creative inspiration, projector for movies, and a brand new hydrotherapy hot tub right under the sky."

Unique Dome Home hosted by David (New Paltz, New York) "This one-of-a-kind home sits on 28 acres of private forest and is surrounded by trees and wildlife, like deer, turtles, wild turkeys, chipmunks, groundhogs, and more. Recently updated with a new hot tub, baby grand piano, strong internet, house-wide sound system, and an outdoor tent, this home is just a few miles from the town of New Paltz and Mohonk Mountain House." "This one-of-a-kind home sits on 28 acres of private forest and is surrounded by trees and wildlife, like deer, turtles, wild turkeys, chipmunks, groundhogs, and more. Recently updated with a new hot tub, baby grand piano, strong internet, house-wide sound system, and an outdoor tent, this home is just a few miles from the town of New Paltz and Mohonk Mountain House."

Tiny Geopod hosted by Stan & Bry (Todd, New York) "The Tiny Geopod was designed and built with the vision for simple yet comfortable living that supports a deep connection with nature and a smaller footprint on the planet. The meticulously designed 130 square foot Tiny Geopod makes use of every inch and lacks for nothing, with features like a well equipped kitchen, high end bathroom, comfy sleeping space, and more. Follow this magical place on Instagram at @tinyescapes.ig." "The Tiny Geopod was designed and built with the vision for simple yet comfortable living that supports a deep connection with nature and a smaller footprint on the planet. The meticulously designed 130 square foot Tiny Geopod makes use of every inch and lacks for nothing, with features like a well equipped kitchen, high end bathroom, comfy sleeping space, and more. Follow this magical place on Instagram at @tinyescapes.ig."

The Vista Dome hosted by Shannon (Jefferson, Colorado) "This geodesic dome cabin is tucked away in a quiet aspen belt with a 360 view of the Rocky Mountains, offering a unique retreat from city life. Less than a two-hour drive from Denver and Colorado Springs, you’ll be close to fishing, hiking, biking, and off-roading. Bonus: dogs are welcome and will enjoy the fenced-in outdoor dog run." "This geodesic dome cabin is tucked away in a quiet aspen belt with a 360 view of the Rocky Mountains, offering a unique retreat from city life. Less than a two-hour drive from Denver and Colorado Springs, you’ll be close to fishing, hiking, biking, and off-roading. Bonus: dogs are welcome and will enjoy the fenced-in outdoor dog run."

