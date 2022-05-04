Airbnb Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Refund Policy

Airbnb implemented a refund policy to get your money back during the pandemic should you meet the unfortunate fate of catching the virus. But now, even though COVID is still very much a thing, the rental marketplace is doing away with that rule.

In short, Airbnb won't refund your stay if you come down with COVID-19 before your trip. The company's previous extenuating circumstances policy allowed refunds and travel credits on your reservation whether a guest or host contracted the virus. However, it's set to end on May 31. Though, it'll still apply for qualifying reservations booked before that date.

"The safety of our community is our priority and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” Airbnb said in a statement, according to USA Today.

The move is just the latest attempt at the travel industry's efforts towards normalcy. Whether those efforts will have a positive result remains to be seen. Just last month, US airlines and other public transportation dropped masking requirements, which is a ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still working to overturn.

For its part, the outlet reports, VRBO, Airbnb's main competitor, continues to let hosts choose their own cancellation and refund policies for properties.