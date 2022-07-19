Airbnb Wants to Send You & 6 Friends on a 19-Day Train Tour Through Europe

The rental marketplace is partnering with Interrail in honor of the European rail pass' 50th anniversary and giving away a free trip for you and six friends. Dubbed the European Heritage Tour , the experience will include a once-in-a-lifetime journey to the continent's most historic homes. Think: English mansions, a French chateau, a Catalan manor, a German castle, and Italian villas.

Air travel is, objectively speaking, an utter nightmare right now. Between flight delays and mass cancellations , customers can't catch a break—which is why Airbnb wants to send you on a 19-day, five-country tour through Europe via train instead.

"We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of 19th-century travel, when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer," Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb's regional director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said in a statement. "By combining the very best of train travel with the best of heritage in Europe, we hope travelers will reconnect with history and culture and enjoy travel as it once was."

You can enter online by tossing in your details and writing a short, 200-word essay on why you and your friends would be the perfect travel group. The contest closes on July 20.

"Timed to coincide with Interrail's 50th anniversary, the Airbnb Heritage Tour shines a spotlight, not only on the freedom and flexibility offered by traveling with Interrail, but also on the rich heritage that these rail lines provide access to and the chance to go one stop further in connecting with Europe," Nadine Koszler, Eurail's head of marketing, added in the statement.