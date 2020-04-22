You Can Cook & Drink With Friends by Taking These Airbnb Online Classes Under $30

Most people don't think of Airbnb as a useful tool during a government-imposed stay-at-home order. But with "Airbnb Experiences," you can revel in the richness of humanity, eating and drinking glamorously with your pals, all in the safety and comfort of your home.

On April 9, Airbnb announced that it was digitizing its otherwise-IRL Experiences platform. Among the options available are virtual magic shows for children, wine tastings led by experts, and hangouts with animals, but an obvious standout in this time of ever-present restaurant nostalgia is an online cooking or cocktail class you can take with friends.

The website curates categories of classes on its Online Experiences homepage. You just have to scroll down the labeled columns until you see "cook and drink with friends," where you'll find 16 classes, most around an hour and a half, all under $30 a person. And seven of those classes are under $15.

Here are a few of our favorites:

"Sangria and secrets with drag queens," which caught my eye immediately, is on the pricer side for good reason.

"This is so much more than a live cocktail class," the sangria experience hosts wrote on the description. "Fabulous Drag Queens will teach you how to make the most authentic, fresh, and delicious Portuguese sangria, all from scratch, step by step!" There will also be "unique performances" sprinkled throughout the hour and a half.

You can invite up to 30 people to the sangria class, which is on the waaaaay higher end of the spectrum than most other classes. The "curry in a hurry" experience only allows three people per session, but the standard for most other courses is "up to 10 people."

You can expect a fairly interactive experience on the platform. The things you'll need to have prepared, as well as how early you should arrive to the class, are written lower in the description of the class. Many hosts note that if you're late, you won't be able to get in, so let's use this societal lockdown as a time for practicing punctuality.