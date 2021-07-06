Airbnb Has Blocked Tens of Thousands of Bookings as Part of Its Extended Party Ban

Last August, Airbnb placed a global ban on all parties "indefinitely until further notice," and while much of the country has reopened and is operating at near-normal capacity, the rental marketplace has extended that policy at least through the end of summer—blocking tens of thousands of partiers in the process.

According to Airbnb itself, the decision has been hugely popular within the Host community, where many had already prohibited parties in their house rules. The company's head of trust and safety communication, Ben Breit, told The Verge that the policy has hindered over 50,000 "potentially risky reservation attempts" across 15 states as part of its crackdown.

The Denver Post reports that this includes 7,000 in Dallas, 6,000 in San Diego, 5,100 in Charlotte, 3,500 in St. Louis, 3,000 in Columbus, and 2,700 in New Orleans—and more across Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Portland, and Salt Lake City.

The company has gone as far as to nix the "event friendly" search filter and remove "parties and events allowed" from all House Rules listings as part of its party ban initiative.

"Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," the company said in its August 2020 announcement, adding the threat of legal consequences should the rules be broken.

The policy change has been largely successful, Airbnb reports, with major events like Halloween and New Year's Eve "quiet," Brein told The Denver Post.